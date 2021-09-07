TV Tokyo Reorganizes, Launches New Anime Programming Block in October

The TV Tokyo channel announced on Tuesday that it is reorganizing starting in October, with a theme of "whether watching on TV or via smartphone, you'll get hooked on TV Tokyo style." As part of the reorganization, the channel is launching a new anime programming block called "Anime Zone" that will air on Mondays through Wednesdays at midnight. Two of the anime that will air in the inaugural season include takt op. Destiny on Tuesdays at midnight and Komi Can't Communicate on Wednesdays at midnight.

In addition, the Waccha PriMagi! anime will air on the channel on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

TV Tokyo also revealed it will launch a new audition program on October 24 titled Yume no Audition Variety: Dreamer Z that will air on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. The show will air in the same timeslot as the previous ASAYAN talent search program that aired from 1995-2002, which discovered acts such as Morning Musume and Chemistry .



Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Oricon

