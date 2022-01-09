Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, More Rank on NYT January Bestseller List

The eighth volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, the 13th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga, and the second volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.

The eighth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8. The 13th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #10, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ranked at #13. The second volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The seventh volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in November. The 34th volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #3, the 12th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #8, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9, and the sixth volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #15 on the list.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list