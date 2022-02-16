Crunchyroll Streams Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Anime Film on February 18

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Shūkyoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime film on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Funimation will also stream the film.

The film opened in Japan in July 2021.

Toshifumi Akai returned from the previous Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime to direct the new film at CloverWorks , and Kinoko Nasu is credited for the original script. Tomoaki Takase also returned to design the characters with sub-character designs by Shōta Iwasaki , Masaaki Takiyama , and Taishi Kawakami . Yurie Hama served as chief animation director. Babylonia's Keita Haga and Ryo Kawasaki again composed the music.

The Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon anime adapts the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "The Grand Temple of Time Solomon" story, which is the Final Singularity in the game's first part.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)