Crunchyroll, Funimation to Release Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Anime Film

The official English website for the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game revealed on January 16 that Crunchyroll and Funimation will release the Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Shūkyoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime film. The announcement did not reveal the release date.

The anime stars the following cast members who are returning from previous Fate anime projects:

The film opened in Japan in July 2021.

Toshifumi Akai returned from the previous Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime to direct the new film at CloverWorks , and Kinoko Nasu is credited for the original script. Tomoaki Takase also returned to design the characters with sub-character designs by Shōta Iwasaki , Masaaki Takiyama , and Taishi Kawakami . Yurie Hama served as chief animation director. Babylonia's Keita Haga and Ryo Kawasaki again composed the music.

The Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon anime adapts the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "The Grand Temple of Time Solomon" story, which is the Final Singularity in the game's first part.

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ), the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story, premiered in Japan in October 2019, and the 21st and final episode aired in March 2020.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Source: Fate/Grand Order game's website