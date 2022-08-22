PlayStation VR2 to Launch in Japan in Early 2023

The official Japanese PlayStation Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) peripherals for the PlayStation 5 console, will ship in early 2023.

The PlayStation VR2 system is a new version of the earlier PS VR headset for the PlayStation 4, and it has two sets of peripherals: the PlayStation VR2 headset itself, and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. The headset is capable of rendering 4K HDR video with each OLED display at 2000x2040 resolution at 90/120hz per eye, with a 110° field of vision. It will also include inside-out tracking for headset and controllers, eye tracking, and 3D audio. Both the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature haptic feedback.

The original PS VR heaset shipped in October 2016. Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shūhei Yoshida had unveiled the headset at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in 2014, and Sony revealed the headset's updatedmodel at GDC in March 2015.