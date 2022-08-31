SNK Producer Yasuyuki Oda: Capcom, SNK Both Interested in Crossover Revival

SNK producer Yasuyuki Oda said in an interview with game news website Video Games Chronicle on Tuesday that "both parties" [ SNK and CAPCOM ] are interested in a revival of the SNK vs. CAPCOM / CAPCOM vs. SNK crossover series, He highlighted the positive fan reaction to the crossover art that CAPCOM illustrator Shinkiro and SNK illustrator Eisuke Ogura drew for the recent Evolution Championship Series event.

Oda noted that SNK has not yet entered into any official discussion with CAPCOM regarding a crossover game, but jokingly said that they will "try to get [a new crossover game] done in 10 [years]!"

CAPCOM and SNK once collaborated on a series of crossover games consisting of three card-based video games and three fighting games. The fighting games include CAPCOM vs. SNK in 1999, CAPCOM vs. SNK 2 in 2001, and SNK vs. CAPCOM : SVC Chaos in 2003. CAPCOM developed the first two games, and SNK developed the third game. The games bring together both company's wide roster of characters, some from outside fighting games. Both companies were rivals in the fighting game industry in the 90s, producing some of the most popular games in the genre.

CAPCOM is currently developing Street Fighter 6 , while SNK most recently released The King of Fighters XV .

Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, TheSleepyMonkey.

Source: Video Games Chronicle (Andy Robinson) via Gematsu