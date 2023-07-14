News
Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary Film Opens in Japan on December 15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Studio Ponoc announced on Friday that its anime film adaptation of A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel will open in Japan on December 15. The company also unveiled a poster:Studio Ponoc delayed the film last year from its original summer 2022 release date due to "new challenges" stemming from the film's production methods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film's title in Japan is Yaneura no Rudger (Rudger in the Attic).
Yoshiyuki Momose ("Life Ain't Gonna Lose" short in Ponoc's Modest Heroes anime anthology, Ni no Kuni film, Ponoc's Olympic Games short "Tomorrow's Leaves") is directing the film. Yoshiaki Nishimura — a producer on numerous Studio Ghibli films, as well as Ponoc films Mary and The Witch's Flower and Modest Heroes — is producing the film.
Source: The Imaginary film's website