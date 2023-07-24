Yoshinobu Yamada's Satanophany Manga Moves Serialization Online

© Yoshinobu Yamada, Kodansha

Kodansha

This year's 34th issue of'sannounced on Monday that'smanga will move to's Yanmaga Web website, starting on September 6. The website will publish new chapters every Wednesday. Yamada stated that he plans to "continue the story for the time being."

The manga recently went on hiatus in March, and returned on April 24.

The manga entered the final stage of its story in July 2021, and its "Gekidan (Troupe) arc" ended on March 13.

The manga is set in a world like ours, but where an illness known as Medusa Syndrome exists. This illness that haunts Japan turns normal girls into ruthless killers. The story centers on Chika, a normal, everyday girl who is suddenly whisked away from her life into Haguro Prison, an island prison for those suffering from Medusa Syndrome. Now Chika must find a way to survive in an environment of murderers.

Yamada launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on June 6.