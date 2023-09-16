Precure Franchise Gets New Anime Film in 2024

© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会

Screenings of, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, revealed at the end of the film that a newfilm will open in 2024.

Eiga Precure All Stars F opened on Friday, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

Ikimono-gakari performs the theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy). Ami Ishii and Machico , who have previously sung for the series, perform the opening theme song "For F." Singers from various seasons of the Precure franchise — including Chihaya Yoshitake , Carin Isobe , Rie Kitagawa , Yuri Komagata , and Kanako Miyamoto — perform an insert song.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .