News
Precure Franchise Gets New Anime Film in 2024
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Eiga Precure All Stars F opened on Friday, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure, to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure).
Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.
Ikimono-gakari performs the theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy). Ami Ishii and Machico, who have previously sung for the series, perform the opening theme song "For F." Singers from various seasons of the Precure franchise — including Chihaya Yoshitake, Carin Isobe, Rie Kitagawa, Yuri Komagata, and Kanako Miyamoto — perform an insert song.
The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories.
Source: Eiga Precure All Stars F film