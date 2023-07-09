Precure All Stars F Anime Film's Trailer Previews Ikimono-gakari's Theme Song

20th anniversary film opens on September 15

Toei Animation revealed a trailer on Sunday for Eiga Precure All Stars F , the 20th anniversary film in its Precure All Stars crossover anime film series. The video previews Ikimono-gakari 's theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy). The video also reveals the new original character Cure Supreme and the fairy Pooka.

The film will open on September 15, and will feature all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories five years ago.

The previous Precure All Stars film, Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day), opened in October 2020.

Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.