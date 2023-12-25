News
Digimon Trading Card Game Gets Digimon Liberator Webcomic Adaptation in Spring 2024
posted on by Anita Tai
Bandai Card Game's YouTube channel revealed on Saturday the Digimon trading card game based on the franchise is getting a webcomic in spring 2024 titled Digimon Liberator.
The next update about the webcomic will be in January. Bandai also launched a website teasing the new project.
Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning, the second film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, opened in Japan on October 27 and screened in theaters in the U.S. on November 8-9.
The film's story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film. The film features main lead Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and other main characters at 20 years old.
Source: Bandai Card Games' YouTube channel