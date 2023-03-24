Digimon Adventure 02 Film Unveils Visual, Promo Video, October 27 Premiere

"Digi Fes 2023" event takes place on July 30

The staff for Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, announced on Saturday that the anime will begin screening in Japan on October 27. The staff also unveiled a promotional video and visual. The video features the evolution song "Brave Heart" and Digimon Adventure 02 's original opening theme song "Target ~Akai Shougeki~."

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

The "Digi Fes 2023" event will take place at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball on July 30.

The film's story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime. The character visuals below show the main lead Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and the others at 20 years old.

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

The new cast members are:

Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the first in the world to become a DigiDestined"

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a Digimon who looks like a slippery marine creature and who is the key to the plot

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

The returning cast members include:

© 本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション・東映

Digimon

The film's first teaser visual, pictured at right reads, "The newmovie is about 02. Now, the door to adventure opens …. 'I'm the first person to ever partner with a Digimon.'"

Director Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ), the anime studio Yumeta Company , and the production company Toei Animation are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna .

Producer Yōsuke Kinoshita ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) previously emphasized that the new film will revolve around the characters from Digimon Adventure 02 . He further explained that the team wanted to tell a story about Daisuke and his friends because they have a different appeal about them, compared to Taichi/Tai and his friends from the first Digimon Adventure television anime.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then got a release outside Japan in 2020-2021.



Source: Press release