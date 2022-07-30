Digimon Adventure 02 Film Confirms Title, 2 New Cast Members, Studios

The "Digi Fes 2022" event confirmed the finalized title, new and returning cast members, and returning studios for the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime on Saturday. The event also screened the beginning of the film for the first time in public. The film's formal title is Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning .

The story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime. The character visuals above shows the main lead Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and the others at 20 years old.

The new cast members are:

Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the world's first DigiDestined"



Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a Digimon who looks like a slippery marine creature and who is the key to the plot



The returning cast members include:

Saturday's event confirmed that the studio Yumeta Company is returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for animation production, and Toei Animation is once again producing.

The film's first teaser visual, pictured at right reads, "The new Digimon movie is about 02. Now, the door to adventure opens …. 'I'm the first person to ever partner with a Digimon.'"

Director Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna .

Producer Yōsuke Kinoshita ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) previously emphasized that the new film will revolve around the characters from Digimon Adventure 02 . He further explained that the team wanted to tell a story about Daisuke and his friends because they have a different appeal about them, compared to Taichi/Tai and his friends from the first Digimon Adventure television anime.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then released outside Japan in 2020-2021.



