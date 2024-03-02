KessCo to Release One Piece, Digimon Tabletop Games

© 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Los Angeles-based game company KessCo announced on Thursday that it has entered into a licensing deal withon the 25th anniversary of theandfranchises. The company will release tabletop games based on both franchises as well as a collection of "outdoor spring/summer toys" between 2024 and 2025.

The Egg Head Arc of the One Piece anime debuted on January 7. The new arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The anime's "Wano Kuni" arc debuted in July 2019, and featured many new staff members.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.

The Digimon trading card game based on the franchise is getting a webcomic in spring 2024 titled Digimon Liberator .

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the second film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, opened in Japan on October 27 and screened in theaters in the U.S. on November 8-9.



Source: Press release