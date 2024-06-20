News
Web3 Anime Brand Azuki Hires Steve Chung as COO
posted on by Alex Mateo
Chung was previously the chief global officer for South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM. Chung also served as chief growth officer for Fox, worked at Goldman Sachs in New York, and was an executive producer for a prime-time talk show in China for the Shanghai Media Group.
Chiru Labs' Azuki is a brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."
Azuki and Japanese advertising firm Dentsu are launching a new three-part anime anthology series titled Enter The Garden (pictured right), which debuted on April 30 with its first part "The Waiting Man." The anime is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on Azuki's website and YouTube channel. The next two installments will premiere in the coming months. Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film Red) is the creative producer.
Source: Press release