Web3 Anime Brand Azuki Hires Steve Chung as COO

Image courtesy of Azuki

Azuki

Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brandannounced on Thursday that it has hired former Fox and CJ ENM executive Steve Chung as its inaugural chief operating officer. Chung will also separately be a contributor involved with the launch of AnimeChain, a blockchain network for anime fans. With Chung,plans to "expand its presence in both the anime and entertainment industries."

Chung was previously the chief global officer for South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM. Chung also served as chief growth officer for Fox, worked at Goldman Sachs in New York, and was an executive producer for a prime-time talk show in China for the Shanghai Media Group.

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."

Azuki and Japanese advertising firm Dentsu are launching a new three-part anime anthology series titled Enter The Garden (pictured right), which debuted on April 30 with its first part "The Waiting Man." The anime is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on Azuki 's website and YouTube channel. The next two installments will premiere in the coming months. Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is the creative producer.

Source: Press release