Azuki, Dentsu Announce Enter the Garden Anime Anthology Series With 1st Part 'The Waiting Man' Debuting on April 30 (Updated)

Azuki and Dentsu announced on Thursday a new three-part anime anthology series titled Enter The Garden , which will launch on April 30 with its first part "The Waiting Man." The anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles on Azuki's website and YouTube channel. The next two installments will premiere in the coming months. Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is the creative producer. Azuki unveiled a trailer and visual:

Image courtesy of Azuki

Azuki describes the story of "The Waiting Man":

Haru, a free-spirited skater, has always felt like a misfit in a world where she's constantly told how to behave. One day, Haru meets T.K., a mysterious man sitting next to a vending machine, waiting for someone to appear.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) is directing the anime. Taku Kishimoto (2019 Fruits Basket ) is writing the script. Kinu Nishimura ( Sirius the Jaeger ) is designing the characters. Azuki, Dentsu , Qzil.la , and IMAGICA Infos are producing.

The cast includes Tomokazu Sugita , Akari Kitō , and Jun Fukuyama .

Chiru Labs' Azuki is a Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."

Japanese advertising firm Dentsu established a new company called Dentsu Anime Solutions last July. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dentsu Group under Dentsu Japan, the company focuses on selling and licensing anime to broadcasters and distributors locally and overseas. The existing animation division of Dentsu 's Content Business Design Center continues to handle the production of animation works and provides solutions utilizing animation to client companies in Japan and abroad. To meet the anime industry's market expansion and increased demand from client companies, Dentsu Group decided to establish Dentsu Anime Solutions to mainly handle the licensing of anime works.

Update: Azuki information corrected. Source: Email correspondence

Source: Press release