Dentsu Establishes New Anime Licensing Company

Major Japanese advertising firmannounced on Tuesday that it will establish a new company calledAnime Solutions on July 3. A wholly-owned subsidiary of theGroup underJapan, the new company will focus on selling and licensing anime to broadcasters and distributors locally and overseas.

The existing animation division of Dentsu 's Content Business Design Center will continue to handle the production of animation works and provides solutions utilizing animation to client companies in Japan and abroad. That division has seen its gross profits nearly doubled over the last two years. To meet the anime industry's market expansion and increased demand from client companies, Dentsu Group decided to establish Dentsu Anime Solutions to mainly handle the licensing of anime works.

Dentsu noted that anime has become an established part of global entertainment, in concert with the diversification and expansion of streaming networks and services In the last decade. It projects that the global anime market will expand from US$28.6 billion (about 3.9 trillion yen) in 2022 to US$60 billion (about 8.3 trillion yen) in 2030 — an average annual growth rate of 9.8%.

Sources: Dentsu, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web