News
Dentsu Establishes New Anime Licensing Company

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Dentsu Anime Solutions to offer anime licenses in Japan, overseas

© DENTSU GROUP INC.
Major Japanese advertising firm Dentsu announced on Tuesday that it will establish a new company called Dentsu Anime Solutions on July 3. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dentsu Group under Dentsu Japan, the new company will focus on selling and licensing anime to broadcasters and distributors locally and overseas.

The existing animation division of Dentsu's Content Business Design Center will continue to handle the production of animation works and provides solutions utilizing animation to client companies in Japan and abroad. That division has seen its gross profits nearly doubled over the last two years. To meet the anime industry's market expansion and increased demand from client companies, Dentsu Group decided to establish Dentsu Anime Solutions to mainly handle the licensing of anime works.

Dentsu noted that anime has become an established part of global entertainment, in concert with the diversification and expansion of streaming networks and services In the last decade. It projects that the global anime market will expand from US$28.6 billion (about 3.9 trillion yen) in 2022 to US$60 billion (about 8.3 trillion yen) in 2030 — an average annual growth rate of 9.8%.

Sources: Dentsu, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

