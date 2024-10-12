Chainsaw Man, Trigun, More Manga Rank on NYT October Bestseller List

It's terrible that Cocoa Fujiwara couldn't see The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant , but it's also a way for us to keep enjoying her work, even after she is gone. ― The worst thing about The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is that there won't be anymore. Or at least, no more based on the original manga by Cocoa Fujiwara; Fujiwara tragically passed away before completin...