Chainsaw Man, Trigun, More Manga Rank on NYT October Bestseller List
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early October featured four manga, including:
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 16
- #6 — Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun Deluxe
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23
- #13 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
Last month's list included Jujutsu Kaisen, Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY, and Berserk Deluxe. Additionally, Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked on the list.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
