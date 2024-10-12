×
Chainsaw Man, Trigun, More Manga Rank on NYT October Bestseller List

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

chainsaw-man-16
Image via Amazon
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early October featured four manga, including:

Last month's list included Jujutsu Kaisen, Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY, and Berserk Deluxe. Additionally, Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked on the list.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

follow-up of Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT September Bestseller List
