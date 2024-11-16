News
My Hero Academia, Berserk, More Manga Rank on NYT November Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe, Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, and Katsura Ise and Takuma Yokota's Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early November.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The manga on this month's list include:
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 39
- #9 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #11 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 11
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 16
- #15 — Katsura Ise, Takuma Yokota's Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga volume 1
The 16th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in October's list. Trigun Deluxe ranked at #6, the 23rd volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #7, and first volume of Berserk Deluxe at #13 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list