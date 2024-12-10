×
News
One Piece, Kagurabachi Manga Rank on NYT December Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Image via www.amazon.in
© Eiichiro Oda, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December.

The 107th volume of One Piece ranked at #8 and the first volume of Kagurabachi at #9.

The 29th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #8 in November's list. The first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #9, the 11th volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #11, the 16th volume of Chainsaw Man at #14, and the first volume of Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga at #15 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

