Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT January Bestseller List

Berserk Deluxe

The New York Times'

Berserk Deluxe ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.

The 24th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 and the first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #11.

The 107th volume of One Piece ranked at #8 in December's list. The first volume of Kagurabachi ranked at #9 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



