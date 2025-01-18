News
Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT January Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen and Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The 24th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 and the first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #11.
The 107th volume of One Piece ranked at #8 in December's list. The first volume of Kagurabachi ranked at #9 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list