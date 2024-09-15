Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT September Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

manga ranked on monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 ranked at #2, SPY x FAMILY volume 12 at #3, and Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #12.

Additionally, the ninth volume of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #5.

The 106th volume of One Piece ranked at #2 on August's list. The first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #6 and first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #13 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



