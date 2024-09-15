News
Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT September Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY, and Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 ranked at #2, SPY x FAMILY volume 12 at #3, and Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #12.
Additionally, the ninth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #5.
The 106th volume of One Piece ranked at #2 on August's list. The first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #6 and first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #13 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list