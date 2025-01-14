Lunar Remastered Collection Game Launches Physically, Digitally on April 18

GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will release Lunar Remastered Collection , a remastered edition of Game Arts ' Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete , physically and digitally on April 18 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Physical editions, which include reversible covers with special art from character designer Toshiyuki Kubooka , will be available exclusively through Amazon in North America. Physical copies in Europe will be available through Clear River Games. There will be editions for collectors.

The remastered collection will feature enhanced graphics and audio, quality-of-life improvements, and other features.

Lunar: The Silver Star originally debuted for the Sega CD in Japan in 1992, and in North America in 1993.

Lunar: Eternal Blue launched for the Sega CD in Japan in December 1994 and in North America in September 1995.

