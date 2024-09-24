Lunar Remastered Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Steam Next Spring (Updated)

Remastered collection includes Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete , LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete

Sony announced during its streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that Game Arts ' Lunar game series will receive a remastered edition titled Lunar Remastered Collection next spring. The collection includes Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete . GungHo Online Entertainment is developing the remastered edition, and it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Steam .

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The remastered collection will feature enhanced graphics and audio, quality-of-life improvements, and other features.

Lunar: The Silver Star originally debuted for the Sega CD in Japan in 1992, and in North America in 1993.

Lunar: Eternal Blue launched for the Sega CD in Japan in December 1994 and in North America in September 1995.

Update: Added information on other platform releases. Thanks BrazillianCara.