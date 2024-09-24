News
Lunar Remastered Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Steam Next Spring (Updated)
posted on by Anita Tai
Sony announced during its streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that Game Arts' Lunar game series will receive a remastered edition titled Lunar Remastered Collection next spring. The collection includes Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete. GungHo Online Entertainment is developing the remastered edition, and it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Steam.
The remastered collection will feature enhanced graphics and audio, quality-of-life improvements, and other features.
Lunar: The Silver Star originally debuted for the Sega CD in Japan in 1992, and in North America in 1993.
Lunar: Eternal Blue launched for the Sega CD in Japan in December 1994 and in North America in September 1995.
Update: Added information on other platform releases. Thanks BrazillianCara.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history