Classic Stars Anime Premieres on April 5

New visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of King Amusement Creative 's Classic Stars project revealed the main visual and the April 5 premiere date for the anime on Sunday.

Image via Classic Stars anime's website ©CLASSIC★STARS PROJECT

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 5 at 25:00 (effectively, April 6 at 1:00 a.m. JST or April 5 at 12:00 p.m. EDT), Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on April 17, and Animax on April 26. The anime will also debut simultaneously streaming on the U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai servies in Japan on April 5, and ABEMA and Amazon Prime Video in Japan on April 8.

Image via Classic Stars anime's X/Twitter ©CLASSIC★STARS PROJECT

The anime stars:

UNISON and King Records are credited with the original work. Noriyasu Agematsu is credited for the original planning as well as the executive producer, and Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear original creator) is a production supervisor.

Hideaki Ōba ( I'm in Love with the Villainess , Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Shingo Nagai ( High Card , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV scriptwriter) is overseeing the series scripts. Noriyasu Agematsu from Elements Garden is the music producer. Hitoshi Fujima , Ryōta Tomaru, and Yūsuke Takeda from Elements Garden are composing the music at King Records . Yōko Satō is adapting Tomoko Yoshida from UNISON's original character designs for animation.

Yūma Uchida will perform the opening theme song "Singularist," and Gran★MyStar (a group made up of the main four cast members Uchida, Kent Itō , Shun Abe , and Shōya Ishige ) will perform the ending theme song "BEYOND★CLASSIC."

The anime takes pace at Gloria Private Academy, where rising stars in the music, arts, and sports field gather. In the school's music department, the "Gift" of famous musicians of the past are implanted into the bodies of compatible students who can match their talent, and those students are then called by the names of those past masters. The anime focuses on Beethoven, who finds that he is compatible with Beethoven's "Gift," and is admitted to the school.

King Records , Unison, Broccoli, and King Amusement Creative revealed the project in 2018 as their second "music and heart-pounding crossover project" following Uta no Prince Sama .