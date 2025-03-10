Gakuen Idolm@ster Game's PC Version Launches on March 18

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) game app announced on Monday that its PC version on the DMM Games service will launch on March 18.

The game launched in Japan in May 2024. In the game, the player is a producer who hones and produces idol talents from the Hatsuboshi Gakuen idol training school. The game launched with nine idols that players could produce, but has since added more over time as events have released. The game focuses on highly competitive idols who are all peers and rivals despite being friends, and features songs and stylish music videos highly reminiscent of recent Japanese YouTube hits, and the utaite subculture.

Kotoba Inoya ( Smile Down the Runway ) and Yuu Okino launched the Gakuen Idolmaster Gold Rush manga in Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2024. The manga focuses on the character Kotone Fujita from the game.

Source: Gakuen Idolm@ster game's X/ Twitter account via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.