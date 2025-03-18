Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Anime Debuts on April 12

Image via mono anime's website ©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

The staff for the anime of'sfour-panel manga announced on Monday the anime's April 12 premiere on the, andchannels at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 13 at 12 midnight or April 12 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also stream simultaneously on theandstreaming services in Japan.andwill also air the anime.

The anime will have an advance screening of its first episode on March 29 in Kofu City in Yamanashi Prefecture (where the anime is set), and on April 5 in Tokyo.

The anime stars:

Ryota Aikei ( Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne . Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing. halca is performing the ending theme song "Weekend Roll."

Afro launched the four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2024.

Sources: mono anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





