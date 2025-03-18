News
Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Anime Debuts on April 12
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime will have an advance screening of its first episode on March 29 in Kofu City in Yamanashi Prefecture (where the anime is set), and on April 5 in Tokyo.
The anime stars:
- Haruna Mikawa as Satsuki Amamiya
- Aoi Koga as character An Kiriyama
- Hikaru Tohno as Sakurako Shikishima
- Reina Ueda as Haruno Akiyama
- Maki Kawase as Kako Komada
Ryota Aikei (Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne. Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama (A Sign of Affection) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing. halca is performing the ending theme song "Weekend Roll."
Afro launched the four-panel manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2024.
Sources: mono anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.