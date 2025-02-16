Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Anime Unveils More Staff, Ending Song in 1st Promo Video

The staff for the anime of Afro 's mono four-panel manga unveiled the show's first full promotional video, key visual, and additional staff members on Sunday. The video features the first anime footage to be made public, and it announces the ending theme song "Weekend Roll" by halca .

The newly announced staff members are:

Aniplex also started streaming a comment video by ending theme song artist halca (note: the below video does not have English subtitles):

The anime will have an advance screening of its first episode on March 29 in Kofu City in Yamanashi Prefecture (where the anime is set), and on April 5 in Tokyo.

Image via mono anime's website ©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

The anime will premiere in April.

The anime stars:

Ryota Aikei ( Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne . Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing.

Afro launched the four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2024.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, premiered in April 2024. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

The anime is getting a fourth season.

Sources: mono anime's website, Comic Natalie





