Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Manga Gets TV Anime

360° video trailer, visual, main staff, animation studio unveiled

A new official website and Twitter account opened on Friday to announced that Laid-Back Camp creator Afro 's mono 4-panel manga is getting a television anime. The website unveiled a visual, main staff, and a 360° video, in which viewers can move the panoramic camera around:

Image via mono anime's website ©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

Afro shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via mono anime's website ©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

Ryota Aikei ( Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne. Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing.

Afro launched the 4-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will publish the fourth volume on April 25.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, will premiere on April 4 on the AT-X channel at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on BS11 at 12 midnight JST (effectively, April 5). An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

Sources: mono anime's website, Comic Natalie





