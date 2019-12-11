Celebrate Your Holy Night Ablaze With Promare Christmas Cake

The fire in his soul will never extinguished, not even on Christmas! The Priroll cake company is offering a delicious present for fans to share with friends or hoard to themselves with its Promare character Christmas cakes.

Priroll has seven cake designs to choose from, all featuring key artwork or characters from Trigger 's anime film. The designs feature Galo and Lio facing off, super-deformed versions of Galo, Lio, and Governor Foresight, and individual designs of just Galo, Lio, Foresight, or Aina. Customers can choose between vanilla and chocolate cake. Each treat costs 4860 yen.

Fathom Events screened the Promare film in the U.S. on September 17 and 19 followed by "Redux" screenings on December 10 and December 11. GKIDS began screening the movie in the U.S. on September 20 in select theaters, and in Canada on September 22. The screenings had either English subtitles or an English dub .

GKIDS describes the film:

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.

The film opened in 200 theaters in Japan on May 24, and ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. The film has earned more than 1.4 billion yen (about US$13 million) at the Japanese box office.

Source: Comic Natalie