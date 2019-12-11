Hatsune Miku Will Perform Concert Scene in Shinkalion Movie

Film opens in Japan on December 27

Hatsune Miku will have a concert scene in the Shinkalion anime film, albeit under a slightly different name. Instead of writing the "Hatsune" part of her name with the characters 初音 ("first sound"), the character's name is written as 発音 ("engine sound"), in line with the train theme of the Shinkalion anime.

This particular Miku also made an appearance in the TV anime. She is a member of the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute Hokkaido Branch, and is the driver of Shinkalion H5 Hayabusa.

In the film, Miku will sing "Change! Shinkalion ", the theme song of the original Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion web animated series which premiered in 2015 to promote Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line. Illustrator Rella, who has drawn a number of designs of Hatsune Miku, designed Miku's dress for the film. The vocals were arranged by music producer Mitchie M.

Saki Fujita , who voices Hatsune Miku, commented, "The film is set in Hokkaido! It's such an important place to Miku - I'm getting choked up." She also said that the song will be sung with "a very cute, Miku-like voice" and that it's "the kind of scene that makes me hope that it will get people energized." She said that the film will be "packed with lots of pleasant surprises."

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation is the television anime adaptation of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line. The anime premiered on January 6. The film Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future) will open on December 27.

Source: Comic Natalie