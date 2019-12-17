Interest
Yaoi Manga Under One Roof With the Beast, The Rising of the Shield Hero Top Bookwalker Global Sales Ranking
Manga and light novel e-book store BOOKWALKER released the list of its top-selling series for 2019. The top two were a pairing of opposites with the first volume of Chihaya Kuroiwa's yaoi manga Under One Roof With the Beast taking first place followed by the isekai fantasy light novel series The Rising of the Shield Hero.
BookWalker describes the plot of Under One Roof With the Beast:
Daigo is starting college in the spring, joining his twin cousins, Jin and Shin. Daigo always had a crush on Jin since he was a child, but Shin was always the one who couldn't leave him alone. Shin finds out that Daigo has a crush on Jin, and aggressively presses Shin about it, telling him to pick him instead of Jin. Since Shin and Jin are identical, Daigo gets confused. His heart starts beating faster as he looks into Shin's eyes and...?!
Kuroiwa launched the series in 2013 in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine.
Yusagi Aneko's The Rising of the Shield Hero light novel series is released in English by One Peace Books. The series inspired an anime series that premiered on January 9 and two additional seasons are in the works. One Peace Books describes the story:
Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!
Yaoi and isekai light novels dominate the overall Top 50 at BookWalker, including series with an anime-tie in (denoted with **). The Overall Top 50 Manga and Light Novels are:
- Under One Roof With the Beast
- The Rising of the Shield Hero**
- Ascendance of a Bookworm**
- The Quintessential Quintuplets**
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime**
- JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World
- Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!**
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest**
- Daddy's Boyfriend
- No Game, No Life**
- Time For A Kiss, Master
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord**
- Combatants Will Be Dispatched!
- So I'm a Spider, So What?**
- Reincarnated as a Sword
- Overlord**
- Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?**
- Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?**
- Don't Mess With Me
- Monogatari**
- 86
- An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!
- Goblin Slayer!**
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil**
- Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation**
- Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!**
- Sexiled: My Sexist Party Leader Kicked Me Out, So I Teamed Up With a Mythical Sorceress!
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!**
- I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level**
- Skeleton Knight in Another World
- Lazy Dungeon Master
- Domestic Girlfriend
- The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious**
- Sword Art Online: Progressive
- Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody**
- Classroom of the Elite**
- Public Sex
- I Shall Survive Using Potions!
- The Rising of the Shield Hero (manga)
- Spice and Wolf**
- The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (manga)
- Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen
- In Another World With My Smartphone**
- My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected**
- Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated!
- Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash**
- Redefining the META at VRMMO Academy
BookWalker's 25 Top-Selling Manga Series
- Under One Roof With the Beast
- The Quintessential Quintuplets**
- Daddy's Boyfriend
- Time for a Kiss, Master
- Don't Mess With me
- Domestic Girlfriend**
- Public Sex
- The Rising of the Shield Hero manga
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga
- Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated!
- Roommate
- The Knight Cartoonist and Her Orc Editor
- Dog Tag
- Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler**
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season**
- Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World
- Yuri Is My Job!
- Imperfect Girl
- I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up
- The Ideal Sponger Life
- Carrot and Stick
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? manga
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku**
- The Elder Sister-like One
- Monster Musume**
BookWalker Japanreleased a list of its best-selling series in July with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime novels and manga topping the list, followed by The Rising of the Shield Hero manga and Kaguya-sama: Love is War.
Last year's best-selling light novel and manga series were Overlord and Goblin Slayer (manga). The 2017 best-sellers were Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler.
