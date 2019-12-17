Yaoi Manga Under One Roof With the Beast, The Rising of the Shield Hero Top Bookwalker Global Sales Ranking

Manga and light novel e-book store BOOKWALKER released the list of its top-selling series for 2019. The top two were a pairing of opposites with the first volume of Chihaya Kuroiwa's yaoi manga Under One Roof With the Beast taking first place followed by the isekai fantasy light novel series The Rising of the Shield Hero .

BookWalker describes the plot of Under One Roof With the Beast :

Daigo is starting college in the spring, joining his twin cousins, Jin and Shin. Daigo always had a crush on Jin since he was a child, but Shin was always the one who couldn't leave him alone. Shin finds out that Daigo has a crush on Jin, and aggressively presses Shin about it, telling him to pick him instead of Jin. Since Shin and Jin are identical, Daigo gets confused. His heart starts beating faster as he looks into Shin's eyes and...?!

Kuroiwa launched the series in 2013 in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine.

Yusagi Aneko 's The Rising of the Shield Hero light novel series is released in English by One Peace Books . The series inspired an anime series that premiered on January 9 and two additional seasons are in the works. One Peace Books describes the story:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

Yaoi and isekai light novels dominate the overall Top 50 at BookWalker , including series with an anime-tie in (denoted with **). The Overall Top 50 Manga and Light Novels are:

BookWalker 's 25 Top-Selling Manga Series

BookWalker Japanreleased a list of its best-selling series in July with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime novels and manga topping the list, followed by The Rising of the Shield Hero manga and Kaguya-sama: Love is War .

Last year's best-selling light novel and manga series were Overlord and Goblin Slayer (manga) . The 2017 best-sellers were Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler .

