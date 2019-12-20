Gundam Gets Collaborative Short Anime With Young Jump Magazine at Jump Festa Event

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Friday that as part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Gundam franchise, Weekly Young Jump is hosting another collaboration with the franchise.

The new collaboration will feature an original anime short that will screen at the " Young Jump x Ultra Jump " booth at this weekend's Jump Festa '20 event at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba. The collaboration anime will feature original illustrations by Kingdom manga creator Yasuhisa Hara and Terra Formars artist Kenichi Tachibana .

Weekly Young Jump did not specify if the collaborative anime short would eventually stream online.

Weekly Young Jump and Gundam are both celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year. Weekly Young Jump previously published a special feature in its 51st issue in November that featured Hara, Tachibana, and manga creator Forbidden Shibukawa releasing their original Gundam designs.