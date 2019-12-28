CG World Awards Crown BEASTARS, Hello World in Animation Category

The computer graphics magazine CG World announced the victors in its fifth annual "CG World Awards" on Friday. Orange's adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga took the top prize in the Animation category. Graphinica 's Hello World film was the users' choice.

The Grand Prix prize went to ModelingCafe, a 3D modeling company that developed Imma, the world's first computer-generated fashion model. ModelingCafe also worked on the CG production of Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and the CG modeling in Valvrave the Liberator .

Spade&Co. 's contributions to the VFX in the live-action Kingdom film took the award in the Special Effects in a Live-Action Work category. The users' choice went to MARK's work on the reveal trailer of the Dragon Quest Walk smartphone game.

From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice video game took the award in the Real Time Graphics category, while the users' choice went to CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry 5.

Finally, the Technical Skill Awards went to mdql's 3D modeling software "XISMO2" and Square Enix 's procedural environment "1,000 no washitsu" (1,000 Japanese-style rooms). This award is specifically to acknowledge new tools and services developed this year that benefit CG creation.

