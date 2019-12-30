Cinderella Girls cast member found her true love through baseball

Voice actress Rei Matsuzaki announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has gotten married. In a handwritten message to her fans, she explained that she married someone outside the industry who is also a fan of her favorite baseball team. The two of them bonded by attending baseball games together and discussing the sport.

According to Matsuzaki, their conversations were "80% baseball", but she never found herself getting tired of it. While watching games, they would celebrate raucously together and sometimes commiserate with each other.

In her message, Matsuzaki also emphasized that she will continue her voice actor work while striving to create a warm and happy family.

Matsuzaki is perhaps best known for playing Kirari Moroboshi in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls . She also played Niwa Nagahide in The Ambition of Oda Nobuna , Nina Tachibana in Citrus , and Ayame Reikadou in My mental choices are completely interfering with my school romantic comedy .