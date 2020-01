Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part II

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network , Happy New Year!



Etotama

Kemono Friends Pavilion

Thank you for everything you've done for us last year.

Best wishes for the New Year.

All the staff of Kyoto Animation https://t.co/JHqRRSfmK9 pic.twitter.com/f0jNY8XU8U — 京都アニメーション (@kyoani) December 31, 2019

PlayStation Japan