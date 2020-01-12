Dotokoi Romance Visual Novel App with Pixel Characters Goes Viral

Love interests appear as pixel blocks whose features become clearer as game progresses

A romance visual novel where you can date pixel art boys has been making waves on the Japanese web. Dotokoi (Pixel Love), which was first released in September 2019 on mobile devices, features a very fascinating mechanic: when you first encounter the love interests, they are just a single block of pixels, and only as your progress down their routes do their features become more defined. There are nine love interests, each color coded for your convenience.

A tweet by series artist Kuroki Roko explaining the game's concept went viral on January 4, and its popularity picked up steam ever since.

The game is free to download, with each route taking up 20-30 minutes of your time, so it's not hard to give it a try and see what all the fuss is about for yourself. The game can be downloaded on the Japanese App Store and Google Play.

[Via Nijimen]