Cells at Work Characters Want to Check Your Temperature

Cells at Work! has used its popularity to raise awareness to hydrate, the importance of blood donation, and disease prevention. Now Red Blood Cell, White Blood Cell, and Platelet are teaming up with Taisho Pharmaceutical's cold medicine brand Pabron S Gold W.

The collaboration is designed to raise awareness about how colds are spread and how to threat them. The site can be visited on cellphones where the characters shown parting their hair to expose their foreheads, ready to check you for a fever. The image is supposed to entice visitors to touch foreheads with the character on their phone screens. Participants can also take a quiz about colds on the site to gain access to a phone wallpaper, an ASMR recording, and a limited edition scenario drama starring the cast.

The first Cells at Work! television anime aired from July to September 2018. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. A new anime episode aired in December and Crunchyroll also streamed the episode. The television anime will receive a second season.

Source: Comic Natalie