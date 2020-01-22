Singer LiSA, Voice Actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki Get Married

Did you think Romi Park and Kazuhiro Yamaji would be the biggest marriage news today?

Anime song singer LiSA just announced on her Instagram account and official website on Wednesday that she registered her marriage with voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki . She said that Suzuki is someone who can support her even when she is lost or frustrated. She vowed to continue giving her all to her fans, by performing the greatest songs and greatest concerts as she has done until now.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld . She sang the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening theme song "Gurenge" (Red Lotus) for her debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Red and White Song Contest), Japan's most-watched music television program, on New Year's Eve.

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endo, Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto, and Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Makoto Tachibana. This year, he is voicing roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Onmyoji .

A singer himself, Suzuki has performed as the idol Ranmaru Kurosaki in the Uta no Prince Sama (" UtaPri ") franchise , as the vocalist Ta_2 in the OLDCODEX band, and under his own name for one album and several singles.