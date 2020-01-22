Interest
Voice Actors Romi Park, Kazuhiro Yamaji Get Married
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice actress Romi Park and voice actor Kazuhiro Yamaji announced on their respective websites and social media accounts on Wednesday that they married each other. Wednesday, January 22 also happens to be Romi Park's birthday.
Park's many voice roles include Fullmetal Alchemist's Edward Elric, Naruto's Temari, and Digimon Adventure 02's Ken. More recently, she has voiced Hanji in Attack on Titan, Ragyo Kiryuin in Kill la Kill, and Seimei in Garo: Crimson Moon. She won the best leading actress award for her performance of Nana Osaki in NANA at the first ever Seiyuu awards in 2007.
Yamaji is similarly prolific, appearing in such roles as Joji Saiga in Psycho-Pass, Hit in Dragon Ball Super, Kenny in Attack on Titan, Silver Fang in One-Punch Man, Admiral Merkatz in Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, Abayev in Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, and Cid Highwind in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Yamaji also frequently stars in Japanese dubs of American series and movies, and also voices video games, and acts in television series and live-action films.
Sources: Romi Park's website, Kazuhiro Yamaji's website, Comic Natalie via Hachima Kikō