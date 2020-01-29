Kagawa Prefecture Wants Opinions on Potential Restrictions of Children's Video Game Playing Time

Proposed guidelines would restrict play time to 60 minutes per weekday, among other suggestions

The Kagawa Prefectural Assembly held a discussion on January 10 regarding potential guidelines to restrict video game playing time among children in a bid to combat video game addiction. The government released the proposal document and opened the issue to public comment on January 23.

Suggested guidelines include restricting video game playing to 60 minutes per weekday and 90 minutes on weekends. It would also forbid children under the age of 18 from playing games after 10pm, or 9pm for children under the age of 12. The prefecture has no plans to enforce penalties on households that do not comply with the guidelines. The government will also provide information and support for parents and schools regarding measures for combating video game addiction.

According to Wizleap's survey of 1,178 parents of elementary school aged children conducted in late January, over 80% of parents support restrictions on video game playing time among children in some form. On the other hand, ITMedia reports that the government's proposals have drawn criticism online, with some voices arguing that the proposed guidelines are too excessive.

Kagawa Prefecture is collecting opinions from residents until February 6.

Thanks to Richard Eisenbeis for the news tip

Sources: Kagawa Prefectural Assembly website, ITMedia (Masato Tanii)