Hello Kitty's Chogokin Toy Gets Gundam, Zaku Versions

Hello Kitty is working hard on the robot circuit with appearances in the Gundam universe and a new transforming train all introduced within weeks of each other. Not to be left in the dust, Hello Kitty's Chogokin robot is back with a Gundam and Zaku upgrade.

First introduced for the mascot and Bandai's Chogokin line's 40th anniversary, the new versions are a mash-up of Hello Kitty and Amuro Ray's RX-78-2 and Char's Zaku II. Both versions will be available for purchase in July. The official Bandai Spirits YouTube channel began streaming an animated ad to show off Hello Kitty's new mechas. The video includes English subtitles.

In the video, Hello Kitty slips on a banana peel and loses her Chogokin mech in a pool of water. Suddenly, Lalah rises from the lake in a reference to the Aesopian fable "The Honest Woodsman" and asks which mech Hello Kitty dropped, "The White Devil" or "The Red Comet." Hello Kitty answers honestly and receives her new mechas as a reward.

Hello Kitty's Chogokin also collaborated with Mazinger Z in 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.