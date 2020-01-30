Hello Kitty's Latest Robot is Transforming Shinkalion

Hello Kitty is continuing her foray into the world of giant robots with a new collaboration. Hot off the heels of teaching Amuro Ray the meaning of friendship, Hello Kitty's new 'bot is a transforming train courtesy of Shinkalion .

The transforming toy will be released in Japan in March and is based off Hello Kitty's actual bullet train that runs from Osaka's Shin-Osaka Station to Hakata Station in Fukuoka. The robot is described as containing the power to make the people around it happy. The train is measured as "five apple loading trucks long" and as heavy as "three apple loading trucks." The unique designation is play on Hello Kitty herself who is said to be five apples tall and weigh as much as three apples.

Hello Kitty's transforming train will appear in an anime commercial on the Shinkalion and Takara Tomy YouTube channels on February 28. The video will show Hello Kitty's beautiful transformation and her various happiness-spreading abilities. A few images and character designs from the upcoming commercial were revealed on Wednesday.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation is the television anime adaptation of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line. The anime premiered last year. The film Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future) opened on December 27.

In 2018, the Shinkalion anime dedicated an episode to a giant Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover. The episode included appearances by voice actresses Megumi Hayashibara , Yuko Miyamura , Megumi Ogata , and Junko Iwao as Rei, Asuka, Shinji, and Hikari.

Source: Comic Natalie