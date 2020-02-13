your name. Unit Director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya Directs 2nd Indonesian Pocari Sweat Ad

Illustrator and director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya is responsible for directing the memorable flashback sequence in your name. In October last year, he directed and storyboarded an animated commercial to promote the Pocari Sweat sports drink in Indonesia. Earlier this month, he followed up with a second ad, where he is credited as director, storyboard artist, animation director, and art director.

The story follows two students, Ayu and Reza. Ayu lives in Bali and Reza lives in Jakarta. They both want to achieve their dream of participating at Bintang High School, a real talent competition to select the next star of a Pocari Sweat ad.

The second ad is a direct sequel to the first ad, and combines animation with live-action footage to reveal the winner of the competition: Nada Syakira Asiya. She was selected from 12,000 participants. The ending of the ad announces that the project will be continued.

As with the previous ad, the animation was produced by studios MAPPA and CLAP. The music was produced and arranged by Akiyuki Tateyama . The song is a violin arrangement of the track in the previous ad, which was performed by the Japanese band Sukima Switch .

Shinomiya has worked several times with director Makoto Shinkai including as a unit director on your name. and illustrating the posters for The Garden of Words . He helmed a collaborative project that included a short anime that focused on the history of Shibuya Crossing in 2018.

[Via @evandro_pedro96]