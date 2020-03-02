Attack on Titan Statues to Be Erected at Dam in Creator's Hometown

Unveiling ceremony of Eren, Armin, Mikasa statues at Ōyama Dam in Hita City to take place on April 5

Life-sized bronze statues of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa from Attack on Titan will be unveiled at the Ōyama Dam in Hita City on April 5. Manga creator Hajime Isayama is from the Daisen-cho town within Hita City in the Oita Prefecture.

IT consultant company T&S, which is assisting with the event, will release a smartphone game for the event. Users will be able to take selfies at the dam while the screen shows Titans attempting to scale the walls.

The money for the statues was collected through crowdfunding from August to October last year. The campaign raised over 29 million yen (approximately US$267,000). The committee has plans to raise money by July to also build a statue of Levi that be displayed in front of the JR Hita station.

The ceremony will take place at 11am, and live viewings of it will be held at the Ōyama community center and the Hitarinkō High School, which Isayama once attended as a student. There will also be plans to livestream the event through the official website.

The Mizube no Sato OYAMA café will hold an Attack on Titan -themed museum and café alongside the ceremony. The desk that Isayama used when he made his manga debut will be displayed at the establishment.

In 2014, Isayama was named "Tourism Friendship Ambassador to the 'Beautiful Riverside Location of Hita.'" He has cited Hita City, which is located in an insular basin surrounded by mountains, as the original inspiration for the scenery in his manga.

Source: Oita Press via Nijimen