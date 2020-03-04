Australian Senate Plans Investigation into Fair Work Commission Official for Displaying 'Erotic' Anime Figures

Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce also previously installed office security camera without permission

Hot off the heels of South Australian senator Stirling Griff's call out to the Australian Classification Board's rating for anime content with sexual themes, another battle is brewing over one official's anime figure collection.

Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce received multiple complaints from staff for his anime figures displayed in his office, that some described as "scantily clad". Boyce has since removed his approximately 20 figure collection and later a security camera he installed in his office in Sydney after multiple complaints from his peers and senior staff. The issue was discussed at a Senate Estimates hearing. Boyce was not present at the hearing.

Labor senator Deborah O'Neill said that some of the filed complaints referred to the figures as "erotic." The senator questioned the appropriateness of Boyce's appointment based on his figure display. Liberal senator James McGrath forewarned Senator O'Neill regarding her questioning. The senator responded, "I am here to stand up for women in the workplace who should not be exposed to this kind of gross intimidation."

Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne echoed the sentiment stating that "any conduct in the workplace which demeans or disrespect women is completely unacceptable." Payne intends to discuss the issue with the Minister for Industrial Relations and Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter.

The Fair Work Commission's general manager Bernadette O'Neill agreed that the figures were "inappropriate" and wasn't sure if some of the figures were topless. She did not describe the figures in detail other than to say that one was female and the other may not have been human. O'Neill did not see the figures herself but had seen photos of the figures.

"My recollection was one was a female-type figure, and the other I'm not sure is even human… I honestly can't recall the second one," Ms O'Neill said regarding the figures in the photos. Boyce allegedly crafted the figures himself as a hobby.

She was unsure if Boyce was counseled regarding the surveillance camera and figures and will respond to the Senate in the future. She did note that Boyce stated that the camera was "fake or certainly not working and would remove it".

Labor senator Tony Sheldon described Boyce's actions regarding the camera as a "horrendous breach of workplace standards at any workplace." Tony Burke, Labor's industrial relations spokesman, stated that Boyce's behavior would "undermine trust in the professionalism of the Commission" and said he was the "last person who should be an umpire over what's fair in the workplace".

Government workplace insurance provider ComCare plans to begin a health and safety investigation based on the allegations of Boyce's behavior. ComCare chief executive Susan Westin told the Senate she plans to file a Work, Health and Safety concern that will include an appointed investigator.

Gerard Boyce was appointed to the Fair Work Commission in 2018. The Fair Work Commission is a government agency created in 2009 as an independent body tasked with enforcing the minimum wage, employment conditions, termination of employment, and other industrial regulations.

Source: ABC News (Kathleen Ferguson), The Age (Nick Bonyhady)