Newtype Shows Off the Commissioning Process For Its Latest Magazine Cover

Newtype 's latest issue went on sale on Tuesday with a feature on the film sequel of the anime industry-focused series Shirobako . To celebrate the occasion, the magazine offered its own behind-the-scenes look at how the goose gets cooked. Newtype 's Twitter account posted a comparison between the rough drawing the editorial team used to commission the artwork with the final cover.

The tweet explains: "The original illustration drawn for every cover is called the 'Copyright illustration.' Generally, the editorial department draws a rough image to show a general idea of how the illustration is supposed to look. Every month, we are immensely grateful that the artists manage to turn our woeful drawings into something so wonderful. It's your imagination that the picture in front of you gets the name of our own magazine wrong."

The tweet went viral, picking up over 7,000 retweets overnight. Newtype later tweeted: "We can't hide our shock that the illustration we posted just now went more viral than any announcement we've made before... Newtype 's April issue in its 35th anniversary is now on sale. Please do buy it! (The announcement ends here.)"