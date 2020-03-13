Fate/Grand Order Launches Ideal Male Partner Personality Quiz For White Day

Is your ideal partner Gilgamesh or Arthur Pendragon?

The Fate/Grand Order smartphone game has teamed up with the My Navi News website to present a personality quiz that will identify your ideal male partner from the game. Answer five simple questions like "Would you prioritize a call from your boss or a date with your partner?" and the quiz will diagnose your personality and the right man for you.

The quiz launched on Friday and commemorates the yearly White Day tradition in Japan, where men are expected to give gifts to women who gave them chocolate on Valentine's Day. There are 15 possible results, including Emiya, Gilgamesh, Arthur Pendragon, Okada Izō, and James Moriarty.

Source: Press Release