Do You Love Your Mom's Mamako Takes Adventuring Break to Teach English

In the light novel and anime series Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? , Masato is stuck adventuring with his cute and surprisingly overpowered mom when they get thrown into an RPG world. Their adventuring life was full of peril, so it's understandable that Mamako wants to take a break from slaying monsters to make sure her son (and all her readers) are prepared to pass their exams.

A new collaborative study book featuring Mamako will help students study for their junior high level English courses. The study guide will hit store shelves in Japan on March 28. Mamako, along with other characters from the series, explain conversational English and grammar. Within the guide, the character Porta obtains an English study guide and decides to adapt its lessons while adventuring with the cast.

The Let's Study English With Your Mom guidebook includes English phrases like "My mother can defeat monsters in an instant!" and "You must adventure with your parents." It's hard to say how useful the lessons are outside of adventuring scenarios.

Customers that purchase the book will be able to download bonus audio recordings by Mamako voice actress Ai Kayano , including a review quiz.

The television anime adaptation of Pochi Iida 's Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? light novel series premiered on July 12. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and it will streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation as it aired in Japan. Yen Press licensed the light novels and manga adaptation and will release the fifth light novel in English on March 24.

Source: Comic Natalie