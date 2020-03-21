Escape the Labyrinth During Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Event

A Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card escape game is heading to Tokyo just in time for Sakura's birthday. The real escape event will have players team up with Sakura on their own magical quest.

Players will receive their own magic wand to utilize the power of Clear Cards. Newly recorded audio will bring the story to life as players attempt to escape from the Labyrinth of Time. A new visual revealed on Thursday shows two Sakuras, the older character from the Clear Card arc and her past self from the Clow Card arc.

The game will open at Tokyo Mystery Circus on April 1 and run until June 21. The real escape game will then head to Aichi, Osaka, Hokkaido, and Fukuoka.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on September 3. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the sixth volume on November 26.

The manga inspired an anime that aired from January-June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .

A Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched on October 3.

Source: Comic Natalie